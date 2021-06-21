Arizona feeling brunt of wildfire activity across US West

A top-tier management team had been ordered to oversee the blaze that's burning in grass, juniper, chaparral and ponderosa pine.

Some campers already evacuated, and residents of rural areas have been told to prepare to evacuate on a moment's notice, said Coconino County sheriff's spokesman Jon Paxton.

If the fire continues its northeastern push, hundreds of people in Flagstaff — a college city about two hours north of Phoenix — also could be impacted, Paxton said.

Fire officials were mapping out a plan to starve the Rafael Fire of fuel as it moves through rugged terrain, canyons and wilderness, said fire information officer Dolores Garcia.

As of Monday, it was moving parallel to Interstate 40 along the Coconino and Yavapai county lines. The fire was about 16 miles from Flagstaff, but it's hard to say how quickly it was spreading through various terrain, Garcia said.

Two national forests in northern Arizona made rare announcements to close completely to visitors starting Wednesday because of concerns they won't have enough resources to respond to any future wildfires.

“We have limited resources, and we’re tapped right now,” said Coconino forest spokesman Brady Smith.