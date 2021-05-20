Arizona election chief: GOP-audited machines must be dropped

“I have grave concerns regarding the security and integrity of these machines,” Hobbs wrote to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, which is controlled 4-1 by Republicans.

She urged the county not to use the machines any longer and threatened to initiate a process that could lead to their decertification.

The county spent $6.1 million to lease the machines from Dominion Voting Systems in a three-year contract that expires before the 2022 election. There are three one-year renewal options.

“There are real concerns about what the unaccredited ‘auditors’ have done to Maricopa County’s voting equipment, and whether the machines remain useable for future elections," Dominion said in a statement.

It's clear that the secure chain of custody had been broken, the statement added.

“We will not use any of the returned tabulation equipment unless the county, state and vendor are confident that there is no malicious hardware or software installed on the devices,” Megan Gilbertson, a spokeswoman for the county’s Elections Department, said in an email. “The voters of Maricopa County can rest assured that we will not use any equipment — ever — that could pose a risk to free and fair elections.”