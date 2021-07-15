Arizona election auditors seek more records, voter canvass

The allegation harkens back to the “Sharpiegate” conspiracy theory that arose in the days after the election. Election experts say bleed through doesn't affect the vote count because bubbles on one side of a ballot don't align with those on the other, and any ballots appearing to vote for more than one candidate would be flagged.

Logan also said counting teams have struggled to match damaged ballots to their duplicates. Ballots unreadable by machines are duplicated by bipartisan teams, with the original set aside and the duplicate counted. And he said there are inconsistent voter registration records that can't be reconciled without more data.

There is no constitutional mechanism for President Joe Biden’s victory to be overturned, and Fann has said repeatedly that the audit is aimed only at identifying improvements for future elections. But Trump and many of his supporters hope the Arizona audit will support his fraud claims and lead to similar reviews elsewhere.

The auditors and lawmakers disputed Maricopa County's argument that the machines given to the Senate can't be used in future elections because they were handled by uncertified individuals. The County on Wednesday approved $2.8 million to lease new machines for the 2022 election.