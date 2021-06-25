Arizona election audit enters new phase as ballot count ends

Election experts say the auditors are inexperienced, biased and using unreliable procedures, and their findings will be suspect. To lead the audit, GOP Senate President Karen Fann hired Cyber Ninjas, an obscure Florida cybersecurity firm with no election or auditing experience before the 2020 election. The firm's leader, Doug Logan, is a Trump supporter who has aggressively promoted false narratives of election fraud.

Workers sitting at tables in colorful shirts watched ballots swing by on a turntable, marking down results for the presidential and U.S. Senate contests, the two successes for Democrats on an Arizona ballot where Republicans mostly swept other races. They also took high resolution photos of each ballot to evaluate the composition of the paper and pen marks, apparently to test conspiracy theories that fake ballots were inserted.

That effort at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum is what has wrapped up. But Bennett said other audit work is ongoing, including the evaluation of data from election servers and voting machines. He said he expects a final report by Labor Day, but it could come as soon as late July.

“I think too much emphasis has been put on the tasks that are happening here at the Coliseum, but these are not the only two tasks of the audit,” Bennett said.