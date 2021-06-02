Arizona Democratic secretary of state joins governor race

As the state's chief election officer since winning office in 2018, Hobbs' defense of the state's election systems after the 2020 election has been broad and vocal and has included frequent appearances on national media.

She has heavily criticized the unsubstantiated allegations that Biden won in Arizona because of fraud or other problems and brought in independent observers to view the partisan recount now underway. She said she expects Trump and his backers to continue to raise doubts but said she'll continue “to tell the truth about the election, which that is that it was a free and fair election.”

“It is a partisan attack on free and fair elections, and reasonable people understand that,” Hobbs said. “The folks who don’t, are never going to believe anything I say.”

Hobbs also was a defendant in a series of lawsuits brought by Trump backers seeking to overturn the 2020 election results, putting her at odds with the Republican attorney general and some GOP lawmakers. The Republican-dominated state Legislature has moved to strip her of the means to defend lawsuits by removing her ability to hire outside lawyers. She vowed to fight that effort if it is included in the final state budget proposal.