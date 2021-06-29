Arizona county won't use voting machines from partisan audit

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in Arizona's largest county plan to stop using voting machines turned over to contractors hired by Republican state senators for a partisan audit of the 2020 election.

The Republican-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors agreed with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who said in May that she had “grave concerns regarding the security and integrity of these machines” because the county had lost control of them. Hobbs said she would seek to decertify them if the county planned to continue using them.

“The Board shares your concerns,” county attorney Joseph La Rue wrote to Hobbs on Monday.

The Senate GOP's unprecedented partisan audit of the 2020 election has been condemned by voting rights advocates and election experts who say it's being conducted by biased and incompetent consultants.

Senate Republicans issued a subpoena earlier this year demanding the county turn over vote-tabulation equipment, along with ballots and a variety of other records for the audit. Former President Donald Trump and his supporters had claimed without evidence that his loss was marred by fraud.