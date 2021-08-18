Arizona county seeks reimbursement for new voting machines

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's largest county is demanding the state Senate pay $2.8 million to cover the costs of replacing vote-counting machines that the state's top election official says cannot be used again because of their handling during the Senate Republicans’ 2020 election review.

Maricopa County's GOP-controlled Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to seek reimbursement for machines that Senate Republicans gave to contractors led by Florida-based Cyber Ninjas.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, said the machines were compromised because they were given to people not certified to handle them. She said she would move to decertify them, blocking their use in future elections, if the county didn't replace them.

The county is leasing the machines from Dominion Voting Systems. Last month, the county Board of Supervisors agreed to buy the compromised machines from Dominion, which will provide new equipment for use through the 2022 election, when the lease agreement expires.

The election review is being funded almost entirely by groups led by prominent supporters of President Donald Trump who have pushed false narratives claiming the 2020 election was marred by fraud. It's led by Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, who has promoted election conspiracies on social media.