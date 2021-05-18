Arizona auditors backtrack, say no election data destroyed

The ballot count is on hold this week while the aging arena where it's taking place is used for high school graduations.

At the Senate's hourlong meeting Tuesday, Fann and Judiciary Committee Chairman Warren Petersen, also a Republican, asked friendly questions of Cotton, Cyber Ninjas founder Doug Logan and Ken Bennett, a former Republican secretary of state serving as the Senate's audit liaison. The meeting was broadcast online but was not open to the press or public. Neither senators nor auditors answered questions from the media.

County officials have refused the Senate's demand to provide administrative passwords to vote-counting machines and internet routers, saying the county doesn't have the passwords and releasing the routers would compromise sensitive data.

The hearing did not shed light on a central question of the audit: who's paying. The Senate has agreed to pay Cyber Ninjas $150,000, but Logan has acknowledged that's not enough to cover his costs. He has refused to say how much the audit is costing or who is contributing. At least two fundraisers, one organized by a pro-Trump cable network and the other by a prominent Trump donor, have claimed to have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.