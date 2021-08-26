Arizona AG: County must comply with 2020 election subpoena

The county has until Sept. 27 to comply or it will lose all the revenue it gets from the state — about 25% of its budget, which was $2.8 billion in 2020.

County spokesman Fields Moseley said the Board of Supervisors will be meeting with lawyers to decide on a response. The board is controlled 4-1 by Republicans but has been increasingly at odds with the Senate over its 2020 election review, which board members say is being conducted by incompetent consultants who are spreading conspiracy theories.

Earlier, a lawyer for the county urged Brnovich to reject the complaint, arguing the subpoena is unenforceable because lawmakers are not in session.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled in February that previous subpoenas were valid.

“Our courts have spoken,” Brnovich said in a statement. “The rule of law must be followed.”