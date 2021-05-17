 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez tie the knot
0 comments
AP

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez tie the knot

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana Grande is a newlywed.

A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Grande's rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn't not clear when the wedding took place.

“The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier," the rep told People.

Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, announced their engagement in December. They began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the pandemic.

Grande is currently on the pop charts with the hits “34+35," “Positions," “pov" and the “Save Your Tears" remix with The Weeknd. She will work as a coach on “The Voice" in the fall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mystic Aquarium gets 5 Beluga whales from Canada

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News