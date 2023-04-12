Take a look at trending topics for today, April 12:

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande posted a TikTok video on Tuesday addressing "concerns" about her appearance and urging people to refrain from commenting on other people's bodies.

The "Positions" singer shared the clip in response to social media users who have recently scrutinized her body, deeming her "sick," "unhealthy" and underweight.

"I don't do this often. I don't like it. I'm not good at it," Grande says in the video.

"But I just wanted to ... talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to. ... I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what."

Read the rest here:

CPI

Prices are moving in a more palatable direction for US consumers.

Annual inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, dropped in March for the ninth consecutive month. And for the first time since September 2020, grocery prices fell on a monthly basis.

Prices rose 5% for the 12 months ended in March, down from 6% in February, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. Annual CPI plunged to its lowest rate since May 2021, helped by year-over-year comparisons to a period when food and energy prices spiked amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Still, CPI showed some cooling on a monthly basis.

Get the rest of the info here:

Shanquella Robinson

Federal prosecutors told the family of Shanquella Robinson on Wednesday that the evidence they have isn't enough for prosecution in Robinson's death last year in Mexico, the US Attorneys' Offices for the Middle and Western Districts of North Carolina said.

Robinson, a 25-year-old former student at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina, died in October while staying in a luxury rental property in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur.

"Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys' Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson's family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution," the US Attorneys' Offices said in a release Wednesday.

Find out more here:

***

Get more of today's trending topics here:

Tim Scott

FBI phone charging stations