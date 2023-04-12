Take a look at trending topics for today, April 12:
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande posted a TikTok video on Tuesday addressing "concerns" about her appearance and urging people to refrain from commenting on other people's bodies.
The "Positions" singer shared the clip in response to social media users who have recently scrutinized her body, deeming her "sick," "unhealthy" and underweight.
"I don't do this often. I don't like it. I'm not good at it," Grande says in the video.
"But I just wanted to ... talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to. ... I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what."
CPI
Prices are moving in a more palatable direction for US consumers.
Annual inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, dropped in March for the ninth consecutive month. And for the first time since September 2020, grocery prices fell on a monthly basis.
Prices rose 5% for the 12 months ended in March, down from 6% in February, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. Annual CPI plunged to its lowest rate since May 2021, helped by year-over-year comparisons to a period when food and energy prices spiked amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Still, CPI showed some cooling on a monthly basis.
Shanquella Robinson
Federal prosecutors told the family of Shanquella Robinson on Wednesday that the evidence they have isn't enough for prosecution in Robinson's death last year in Mexico, the US Attorneys' Offices for the Middle and Western Districts of North Carolina said.
Robinson, a 25-year-old former student at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina, died in October while staying in a luxury rental property in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur.
"Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys' Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson's family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution," the US Attorneys' Offices said in a release Wednesday.
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, April 12
The Biden administration is proposing strict new automobile pollution limits that would require up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032. That's a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales. The proposed regulation was announced Wednesday by the Environmental Protection Agency. The regulation would set tailpipe emissions limits for the 2027 through 2032 model years that call for far more new EVs than the auto industry agreed to sell less than two years ago. If finalized next year, the plan would represent the strongest push yet toward a once almost unthinkable shift from gasoline-powered cars and trucks to battery-powered vehicles.
The U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy is designating the tranquilizer xylazine when mixed with fentanyl as an emerging threat. The drug was approved for veterinary uses more than 50 years ago. But recently, it's been showing up in the supply of illicit drugs across the U.S., where it's sometimes known as “tranq.” It's a depressant that can slow down users' heart rates and breathing and cause skin ulcers and abscesses. No antidote has been identified. President Joe Biden's top drug-control official says the designation clears the way to spend taxpayer money to develop strategies to deal with xylazine.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has filed a federal lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan, accusing the Republican of a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” him over his prosecution of former President Donald Trump. Bragg, a Democrat, is asking a judge to invalidate subpoenas that Jordan, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, has or plans to issue as part of an investigation of the district attorney’s handling of the Trump case. The House Judiciary panel is scheduled to hold a hearing in Manhattan on Monday on crime in New York City and what it alleges are Bragg’s “pro-crime, anti-victim” policies.
President Joe Biden has said Northern Ireland must “not go back” to the violence that scarred it for years and urged politicians to resolve a political crisis that has left the region without a functioning government. On a visit to Belfast, Biden urged Northern Ireland to seize the economic opportunities of peace, saying the progress is “just beginning.” Biden is in Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement that ended 30 years of sectarian violence. Biden traveled Wednesday from Belfast to the Republic of Ireland for a three-day trip that includes visiting the hometowns of his Irish ancestors.
Mexico's top immigration official will face criminal charges in a fire that killed 40 migrants last month. Federal prosecutors say he was remiss in not preventing the disaster despite earlier indications of problems at his agency's detention centers. The decision to file charges against Francisco Garduño was announced late Tuesday. It followed repeated calls from within Mexico, and from some Central American nations, not to stop the case at the five low-level officials and guards, and a Venezuelan migrant, already facing homicide charges in the case. Anger initially focused on two guards who fled the fire without unlocking the cell door to let migrants out. But Mexico's president said earlier Tuesday they didn't have the keys.
Commissioners in Memphis have voted to reinstate the second of two Black Democrats kicked out of the Republican-led Tennessee House. The Shelby County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to send Justin Pearson back to the Legislature in Nashville. Pearson is expected to return to the Capitol and be sworn in Thursday, Republicans banished Pearson and Rep. Justin Jones last week over their role in a gun control protest on the House floor after a deadly school shooting. The Nashville Metropolitan Council took only a few minutes Monday to restore Jones to office. He was quickly reinstated to his House seat.
Saying she is ready to share the “unfathomable” experience of being arrested and incarcerated in Russia, basketball star Brittney Griner is working on a memoir that is scheduled for spring 2024. Griner was arrested last year at the airport in Moscow on drug-related charges and detained for nearly 10 months, much of that time in prison. Her plight unfolded at the same time Russia invaded Ukraine and further heightened tensions between Russia and the U.S., ending only after she was freed in exchange for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner’s memoir is currently untitled and will eventually be published in a young adult edition. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Florida has executed a man known as the “ninja killer” for the 1989 slayings of a couple visiting the state from New Jersey. The governor’s office says Louis Bernard Gaskin was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a lethal injection. He was convicted of killing Robert and Georgette Sturmfels at their Flagler County winter home on Florida’s northeastern coast. Gaskin was dubbed the “ninja killer” because he wore all-black ninja clothing during the crimes. This was the second execution under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis this year. He is preparing his widely expected presidential campaign. He oversaw two executions in his first four years in office.
Attorneys defending Fox in a defamation case related to false claims about the 2020 election withheld critical information about the role company founder Rupert Murdoch played at Fox News, a revelation that angered the judge when it came up at a pretrial hearing. It was not clear whether the development Tuesday would affect a trial scheduled to begin Thursday with jury selection. The role of Fox executives is at the heart of the case. The company’s attorneys have sought to insulate members of the Murdoch family, arguing that their roles at the parent company, Fox Corp., put them at a distance from the Fox News shows that aired the bogus claims.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has arrived in China to strengthen ties with his nation’s biggest trade partner and win support for his long shot push for peace in Ukraine. Lula wants Brazil, China and other nations to help mediate the war as part of his nation’s return to the world stage, but his proposal on the conflict has irked Ukraine and some in the West. Less controversial is the mutual interest in trade after a rocky period under Lula’s predecessor. China and Brazil are expected to sign at least 20 bilateral agreements during Lula’s two-day stay, according to Brazilian government. Lula plans to visit Shanghai and Beijing, and meet with his counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Friday.