Are 'accidents' often predictable, preventable events? | The Ethical Life podcast

Episode 56: Last month Abigail Weinberg interviewed Jessie Singer for Mother Jones magazine. They talked about a book Singer wrote earlier this year titled “There Are No Accidents: The Deadly Rise of Injury and Disaster — Who Profits and Who Pays the Price.

Hosts Rick Kyte and Scott Rada discuss how harm reduction can make the world a safer place.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

Unintentional injury in the U.S. — statistics and facts, by Statista

A surge in vehicle crashes is disproportionately harming lower-income families and Black Americans, by David Leonhardt of the New York Times

Newsom vetoes bill proposing safe drug injection sites in California, by Cheri Mossburg, CNN

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

