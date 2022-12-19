Arctic air will blast much of U.S.; Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump's prosecution; sports, entertainment highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for big parts of the nation, an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States.
» The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation into the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection. At a final meeting scheduled for Monday, the panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans are poised to recommend that the Justice Department consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
» Canadian police say five people have been shot and killed in a condominium unit a Toronto suburb and the gunman has been killed by police.
» The European Union has accused Facebook parent Meta of breaching the bloc’s antitrust rules by distorting competition in the online classified ads business.
» Cities along the U.S.-Mexico border are preparing for a dramatic increase in the number of asylum-seekers as pandemic-era immigration restrictions are set to expire this week.
» In sports, the Chiefs clinched another AFC West title, the Raiders won on a play against all odds in Vegas, Argentina took the World Cup away from France, and a repeat Magic trick in Boston.
» In entertainment, “Avatar: The Way of Water” led the box office and Cecily Strong made her final appearance on "Saturday Night Live" as a cast member.
» Iran’s state media say authorities have arrested one of the country’s most famous actresses on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests. The report by IRNA says Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie ’’The Salesman,″ was detained a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with the first man executed for crimes allegedly committed during the nationwide protests.
Watch Now: Tips to avoid holiday travel stress, and more videos to improve your life
