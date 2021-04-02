April Fools! Jill Biden tricks reporters; Michael Strahan still has tooth gap

WASHINGTON — Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools' Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday.
During meal service, a flight attendant with a "Jasmine" nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars. She wore a black mask and a black pantsuit and had short black hair.
A few minutes later, "Jasmine" reemerged without the wig, revealing herself to be Jill Biden, laughing and proclaiming, "April Fools!"
The first lady's aides told reporters that they were just as surprised to discover the true identity of "Jasmine."
In her 2019 memoir, "Where the Light Enters," Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks. When her husband was vice president during the Obama administration, she once hid in an overhead bin on Air Force Two, frightening the first person who was unlucky enough to try to pack his luggage there.
"I've always believed you've got to steal the joyful moments when you can," she wrote.
Meanwhile, ex-NFL star and morning TV host Michael Strahan laid an April Fools' trap for the internet, showing off some fake dental work to his signature tooth gap. Watch the video above for his April Fools' Day reveal.
Volkswagen also pulled an April Fool's Day prank this week, admitting Tuesday that it had put out a false news release saying that it had changed the name of its U.S. subsidiary to "Voltswagen of America" in an attempt to be funny and promote a new electric utility vehicle.
April Fools' Day jokes from the past:
#AprilFools
It's April 1st and everyone knows what that means - don't believe anything you see on the internet. Here are some of our favorite April Fool's Day jokes trending around the web.
McDonald's - #ShakeSauce
McDonald's released a new video with their new #ShakeSauce, showcasing four different flavored dipping sauces - Shamrock Shake, Strawberry Shake, Vanilla Shake, Chocolate Shake.
Meet #ShakeSauce — a sweet new way to dip. pic.twitter.com/0c5h8xJZg5— McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 1, 2019
People love to dip their fires in ice cream, so at least this one is somewhat believable.
US Open Tennis - Ball Retrievers
Many were upset to find out this one was indeed, an April Fool's Day joke.
BREAKING: The US Open to add puppies to the ballperson team at the 2019 tournament for the first time.— US Open Tennis (@usopen) April 1, 2019
All breeds welcome. pic.twitter.com/Yu5ySEhriF
Tom Brady Retires
Tom Brady decided to create a Twitter account for the sole purpose of trolling his fans. The only tweet on his new account so far:
I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019
Farm Rich - Gender Reveal
Farm Rich Snacks and their gender reveal mozzarella sticks. Tasty AND colorful!
Now you can share your big news with a little cheese. Introducing Gender Reveal Mozzarella Sticks! Grab a box for your big reveal: https://t.co/bQud4NwgaU #FarmRichReveals #MomtoBe #ItsaBoy #ItsaGirl pic.twitter.com/8cgupOx67a— Farm Rich Snacks (@FarmRichSnacks) April 1, 2019
New York City Info Kiosks
Even New York City's LinkNYC is getting in on the fun using their digital kiosks.
NYC’s electronic info kiosks are getting into the April Fools Day spirit pic.twitter.com/QjFuBbmdE7— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) April 1, 2019
Mcdonald's Australia - McPickle
McDonald's Australia's Instagram released their new creation: The McPickle Burger.
View this post on Instagram
Pickle lovers, it’s the news you’ve all been waiting for. We’re super stoked to announce the launch of our brand new McPickle Burger. It’s time to tuck into juicy, flavoursome pickles layered between melted cheese, ketchup sauce and toasted sesame seed buns. It’s sure to be a treat for all your senses. #dailynuggets #mcpickle #pickleoverload #maccas #imlovinit
Hasbro - Mr. Avo Head
An updated, hipster, version of Mr. Potato head.
Holy guacamole! We’ve given Mr. Potato Head the sack and we're introducing his new hipster companion, Mr Avo Head! pic.twitter.com/Y9aRITCTd7— Hasbro (@Hasbro) April 1, 2019
OnMilwaukee - Cubs fans toll
Online magazine OnMilwaukee teased of a "special tollway" at Miller Park for Cubs fans.
#Brewers impose toll for #Cubs fans at Miller Park https://t.co/vk9qzGr646 #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/LJ8MCvFyDH— OnMilwaukee (@onmilwaukee) April 1, 2019
"The tolls are simple: Any person seen entering the Miller Park lots with an Illinois license plate is charged $1.50, with toll fees increasing from there. Kris Bryant jerseys will cost fans an additional $2.14, Javier Baez uniforms incur a surcharge of $2.71 and Anthony Rizzo shirts will cost a Cubbie $3.08. Only exact change will be accepted." the article states. It continues, "Cubs fans can purchase an "M-Pass," a white block that, when scanned will instantly deduct payment from an assigned checking account along with an additional $2.11 FIB charge."
Formula 1 - New Breed of Racing
Formula 1 teased a "New Breed of Racing" with 20 new drivers and tracks - 'FD'.
Faster. Fiercer. Furrier.— Formula 1 (@F1) April 1, 2019
Every dog has its day 🐶#AprilFools #Neeeum pic.twitter.com/5hbpAzd1QI
Google Maps - Snake
Google released a playful version of Snake for their Google Maps app where users can play a version of the classic Snake game inside the app. Instead of controlling a snake, users control a train around a chosen location - Cairo, São Paulo, London, Sydney, San Francisco, Tokyo, or the World - while picking up as many passengers as they can.
Your favorite 90s game is taking over Maps for #AprilFools! Here’s how to play:— Google Maps (@googlemaps) April 1, 2019
🐍 Update to the latest version of Maps
🚃 Tap the menu icon
🐍 Tap the Snake icon and go!
Click here to start #GoogleMapsSnake: https://t.co/rFtUnYpD8x pic.twitter.com/XkukT5MUnG
“To start playing, simply open the Google Maps app, tap on the menu icon on the top left corner, then select ‘Play Snake’ to get your daily dose of 90s nostalgia (boy bands, fanny packs and slap bracelets not included)” Google's blog post explained.
If you don't have Google Maps, or want to keep playing after April Fools Day you can play on the standalone site.
REI - For your pets
REI announced pet-specific travel and adventure gear.
Due to popular demand, we’re pleased to announce the latest addition to co-op experiences—active trips just for your pets! pic.twitter.com/uzU9iQ0LNM— REI (@REI) April 1, 2019
Papa Johns - #FeedingAmerica
Other brands skipped the jokes and decided to share something positive.
There are plenty of April fooled ya’s out there – and while that’s awesome - we’ve decided to make a real difference today. No joke – we’re donating a million meals to @FeedingAmerica. Visit https://t.co/rRBlG8nVTE to see how you can help out and join the cause. pic.twitter.com/ay7SAsPiLs— Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) April 1, 2019
Reddit Games - CLSOED
On a more serious note, /r/Games, a popular subreddit with over 1.7 million subscribers, decided to close down for April Fool's Day to bring awareness to harmful and hateful comments made by users.
The post begins,
"This April Fool’s, we decided to take things a little more seriously and shed some light on a growing, pervasive issue that has affected the community of r/Games and gaming communities as a whole. In recent times, it’s come to our attention that what has been intended to be a forum for the potential spread of knowledge and involvement in video games has instead become a battleground of conflicting ideas. Ordinarily, this isn’t an issue; discussion by its very nature is certain to bring argument, but when that argument descends into vitriolic attacks between individuals on a regular basis with no chance at deescalation, that’s when, put simply, something’s got to give."
and concludes by encouraging others to support several different LGBT+ charities, POC-focused charities, Women's health charities, and others.
"It’s also important to recognize the opportunities not afforded to everyone, as well as the resources available to give them a helping hand. So this April Fool’s, we’re also asking you to take into consideration the idea of helping these organizations out. These folks have made it their mission to represent and benefit those who still face their own challenges, obstacles and prejudices, and any assistance they can get is another step forward for their cause."
Read the full post here: https://www.reddit.com/r/Games/comments/b7ubwm/rgames_is_closed_for_april_fools_find_out_why_in/