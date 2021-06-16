Appeals court refuses to reinstate N Carolina abortion ban

But Circuit Judge Diana Gribbon Motz, writing the unanimous opinion, said recent actions by North Carolina lawmakers and those in other states to further restrict abortion appears to affirm that legislators are interested in seeing their measures implemented. The 2015 changes in North Carolina, not subject to the current lawsuit, also increased the waiting period to obtain an abortion from 24 hours to 72.

Motz pointed to 20-week bans approved by legislators in South Carolina, South Dakota and Ohio around the time the lawsuit was filed in 2016. The U.S. Supreme Court also agreed last month to consider a lawsuit challenging Mississippi's 15-week ban.

“It is difficult to explain why the (North Carolina) legislature would have altered the text of the 20-week ban if it did not expect for those words to ever be given effect,” she wrote. “As a nation we remain deeply embroiled in debate over the legal status of abortion. While this conversation rages around us, this court cannot say that the threat of prosecution to abortion providers who violate the law is not credible.”

North Carolina's original 20-week ban became law soon after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its Roe v. Wade decision protecting abortion as a constitutional right until a fetus develops enough to live outside the womb, generally between 24 and 28 weeks.