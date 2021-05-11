Appeals court overturns conviction in racial slur case

The court noted that the store clerk testified that after she greeted Bartow and asked if she could help him, he responded by raising his voice and saying, “If I had indigestion, diarrhea, or a headache, would you still address me as good morning?”

Bartow drew attention from other customers in the store, including a Black man in civilian clothes. The clerk testified that the customer explained to Bartow that employees at the exchange greeted customers with ’sir” or “ma’am” because they are buying merchandise on a military installation. She said Bartow, who continued trying on boots, then said: “If I called her a (slur), would she still say good morning?”

A store security officer testified that when she got to the area, she observed a heated conversation between Bartow and a white lieutenant colonel who was “very animated” and pointed his finger at Bartow. The officer said she escorted Bartow out of the store and he was arrested by base security officers.

Bartow pleaded not guilty and the case went to trial before a magistrate judge. The judge concluded that Bartow “directed (the slur) at an African American man who was talking to him.” The judge found Bartow guilty and fined him $500, the maximum penalty under the Virginia law.