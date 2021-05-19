Appeals court hears case of 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd death

That led prosecutors to seek the reinstatement of the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, and add a count of aiding and abetting third-degree murder for the other officers. Cahill denied both requests, and prosecutors appealed. The Appeals Court then ruled that the Noor opinion set binding precedent, even though it remains before the state Supreme Court. Cahill reinstated the charge against Chauvin.

Prosecutors say the other former officers should now be charged with aiding and abetting third-degree murder.

“This Court routinely follows its precedents from their date of publication unless and until the Minnesota Supreme Court reverses them,” prosecutors said in written arguments. To allow courts to flout these decisions “invites chaos because it would allow courts to eschew precedent based on their own preferred reading of the law. ... And it threatens to undermine public faith in the judicial process and the rule of law."

Defense attorneys argued that third-degree murder is an unintentional act and relies on a defendant's reckless state of mind, but aiding and abetting must be intentional.