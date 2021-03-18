Appeal court reinstates conviction of Flynn business partner

Kian and Flynn were partners in the Flynn Intel Group. Gulen has been sought for extradition by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who blames Gulen for an attempted coup in that country.

Flynn wrote a November 2016 op-ed piece comparing Gulen to former Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Prosecutors said Turkey directed the effort through a middleman, businessman Kamil Alptekin, and pointed to a series of irregular payments flowing back and forth between Kian and Alptekin.

Trenga, though, said in his ruling that “there is no substantial evidence that Rafiekian agreed to operate subject to the direction and control of the Turkish government” and that there was no “competent evidence” that Alptekin was an intermediary for the Turkish government.

But the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, in a unanimous ruling, said Trenga should have been more deferential to the jury.

Judge James Wynn, an Obama appointee, wrote that the trial judge “gave insufficient deference to the ‘almost invariable assumption of the law’ that the jury was capable of following its ... instructions.”

Judges Paul Niemayer, a George H.W. Bush appointee, and Barbara Milano Keenan, an Obama appointee, joined in Wynn's opinion,