AP Week in Pictures, North America

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., gavels in the final vote of the impeachment of President Donald Trump, for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Congress last week, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
President Donald Trump walks down the steps before a speech near a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Alamo, Texas.
A supporter of President Donald Trump walks with flags near the Texas State Capitol during a rally, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Austin, Texas.
Kenneth Lundgreen holds a sign against President Donald Trump outside of Twitter headquarters on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in San Francisco. Police officers erected barricades and staged for a possible conservative protest Monday morning.
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives pursued an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week.
Texas Tech forward Marcus Santos-Silva (14) and Texas forward Jericho Sims (20) compete for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas.
Florence Mullins, 89, sits in a chair as a family member holds her place in a long line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Dallas. Dallas County launched its first "mega" public COVID-19 vaccination site Monday at Fair Park.
Two nurses put a ventilator on a patient in a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads.
An empty Turcot Interchange is shown in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, as the Quebec government imposed a curfew to help stop the spread of COVID-19 starting at 8 p.m until 5 a.m and lasting until Feb. 8.
Snow geese take to the air at Garry Point Park, in Richmond, British Columbia, on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The geese, which breed in Siberia, migrate along the pacific coast to spend winter feeding in river estuaries in southern British Columbia, Washington, and northern California. The B.C. Ministry of Environment estimates 100,000 of the birds reside in the Fraser River Delta every winter.
Quinton Turcotte, 16, goes for an early morning skate on Pigeon Lake pond hockey rink near Bobcaygeon, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. With COVID-19 shutdowns it is unknown when young hockey players like Quinton can return to arenas and organized play.
Shattered glass from last week's attack on Congress by a pro-Trump mob is seen in the doors leading to the Capitol Rotunda, in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
By The Associated Press
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.
The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.
