AP Week in Pictures, Middle East
AP

AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Feb. 4-10, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where the COVID-19 pandemic remains a dominant force despite the arrival of vaccines and some easing of restrictions. Riot police in Beirut scuffled with hundreds of protesters demanding the release of anti-government activists detained following riots in northern Lebanon late last month. Muslim men gathered to pray during a protest against a lack of police enforcement and the recent rise in violence Arab communities in the northern Arab Israeli town of Umm el-Fahm. In Iran, people marked the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

