AP Week in Pictures: Global

Orthodox nuns hold candles and flowers as they walk in a procession to bring the icon of the Virgin Mary to the tomb where it is believed she is buried, along the streets of Jerusalem's Old City, early Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Every year before the Feast of the Assumption, the icon is brought from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to the tomb of the Virgin Mary to honor her Assumption.
Milkie Way of Wargasm performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
A Sturgeon Moon rises behind the ancient Greek marble temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Athens, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
A woman sells balloons at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
Daomin Liu competes at Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM6 Heat 1 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. There are 4,403 Paralympic athletes competing in Tokyo, each with unique differences that have to be classified in the quest for fairness, to group similar impairments, or impairments that yield similar results.
Members of the Hindu Brahmin community perform the annual "Shravani Puja" at Sangam, the holy confluence of river Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Sarawati, in Prayagraj, India. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. The Shravani Puja is performed by the Brahmins on the day of Raksha Bandhan festival for washing away their sins committed all through the year.
Workers use machinery at a coastal road project construction site in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Younaika rests next to her mother, Jertha Ylet, who was injured in the earthquake the previous week, at the Immaculate Conception Hospital, also known as the General Hospital of Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. The 7.2 magnitude quake brought down their house in Camp-Perrin, killing Ylet's father and two other relatives and seriously injuring her brother.
Wounded Afghans lie on a bed at a hospital after a deadly explosions outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover.
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys and anti-fascist protesters spray bear mace at each other during clashes between the politically opposed groups on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore.
Lights illuminate the Confiteria del Molino cafe, right, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, late Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. The cafe which dates back to 1916 has been closed for decades and is being restored for reopening.
Ernest Hollis looks for items at his granddaughter's house which was devastated by floodwaters, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in middle Tennessee days earlier and have resulted in multiple deaths, and missing people as homes and rural roads were also washed away.
A kayaker paddles in Lake Oroville as water levels remain low due to continuing drought conditions in Oroville, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
Jose Lamas, center, his wife, Maria Covarrubias, right, and their daughter, Astrid, walk through smoke-filled air after visiting their home burned by the South Fire in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, north of Rialto, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
A family is silhouetted against a reddish sunset caused by countryside fires in Asuncion, Paraguay, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
Boys walk past a house damaged by airstrikes two weeks earlier during a fight between government forces and the Taliban, in Lashkar Gah, Helmand province, southwestern Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
Evacuated citizens from Afghanistan arrive at Tirana International Airport in Tirana, Albania, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. The governemnt says the Afghans may stay at least a year during which they will proceed with their application for special visas before they move on to the U.S. for final settlement.
People wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk across an intersection during the evening rush hour in Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Indigenous men take part in the "Luta Pela Vida," or "Struggle For Life" mobilization for Indigenous rights outside the Supreme Court in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Indigenous groups are protesting a Supreme Court ruling that they say could could undermine rights to their lands and the governement of President Jair Bolsonaro'.
Turkish soldiers patrol and monitor the recent influx of migration, mainly coming from Afghanistan, at the border with Iran, in Van, Turkey, late Saturday. Aug. 21, 2021. Traffic on a key migration route from central Asia to Europe has remained relatively stable compared to previous years. But European countries, as well as Turkey, fear the sudden return of Taliban rule in Afghanistan could change that.
A(backslash)UG. 21 - 27, 2021
From Orthodox nuns in a procession in Jerusalem's Old City, to flood damage in Tennessee and drought conditions in California, to a Sturgeon Moon rising behind the temple of Poseidon in Greece, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!