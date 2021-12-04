 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Global

  • Updated
  • 0

Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2021

From Sarah Ransome, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, arriving at the courthouse surrounded by media for the start of Maxwell's trial New York, to a rare volcanic eruption that scientists from around the world are studying in La Palma, one of Spain's Canary Islands, to U.S. born Black artist Josephine Baker posthumously receiving France's highest honor as she is inducted into the Pantheon, in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News