AP Week in Pictures: Global

Nov. 6-12, 2021

From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, glamorous arrival at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum for the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York, to World War II veteran Remigio “Rey” Cabacar receiving the World War II Congressional Gold Medal as he arrives at a Veterans Day ceremony at the World War II Memorial in Washington, to Ruth Dias grieving in front of the casket that contains the remains of her daughter, Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca, who died in a plane crash, during a wake at the Ginasio Arena in Goiania, Brazil, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

