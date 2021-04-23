 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP Week in Pictures: Global
0 comments
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Global

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

APRIL 17 - 23, 2021

From Tigrayan refugees sheltering in eastern Sudan, to demonstrators calling for the legalization of marijuana in Mexico City and clashes in Lebanon, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News