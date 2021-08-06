 Skip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Global
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Global

  • Updated
JULY 31 - AUG. 6, 2021

From wildfires in California and Greece, to drought conditions in Argentina, to the Italian artistic swimming team competing in Japan, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison.

