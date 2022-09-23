 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept. 17-23, 2022

Sept. 17-23, 2022

From women preparing for the upcoming Hindu festival of Navratri, in Gujara, India, to Hurricane Fiona striking Puerto Rico, to ongoing protests over the death of a woman detained by Iran's morality police, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

