 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Global | July 2-July 8, 2022

  • 0

July 2-8, 2022

From Emma Rousseau of Oakland, N.J., wearing red, white and blue netting over her mouth to demonstrate in favor of abortion rights on the Fourth of July at Lafayette Park in front of the White House in Washington, to thousands of revelers in the Spanish city of Pamplona, gathering for the traditional San Fermín bull-run festival, ending a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US Jobs Number Tops Estimates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News