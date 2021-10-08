 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

  • 0

OCT. 1-7, 2021

From the Nobel Prizes to Paris Fashion week, the London film festival and the annual Paris–Roubaix one-day cycling race to more volcanic action on the Spanish island of La Palma and an eight-day garbage strike in Marseille, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by London Photo Editor Anne-Marie Belgrave.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is violent crime on the rise?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News