AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

SEPTEMBER 17-23

This was a week in which a volcano erupted on the island of La Palma in the Canaries and Parliamentary elections took place in Russia.

Nathan Paulin performed on a 70-meter-high slackline across the Seine River in Paris and the annual LGBT pride march took place in Belgrade, Serbia.

Paris enjoyed a car free day in an attempt to reduce traffic and ease air pollution, as World Cleanup Day took place.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Chief Photographer for Germany and Austria Markus Schreiber.

