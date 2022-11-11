 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

  • 0

NOV. 4-10, 2022

The environment and climate change were in the spotlight this week, from a U.N. summit in Egypt and French President Macron urging France’s industries to reduce greenhouse emissions within the next decade to a “Plastic Man,” an environmental activist posing on the Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, littered with trash and plastics. In Kenya, elephants and endangered zebras are dying during East Africa's worst drought in decades.

Ukraine’s power stations are under continued shelling, causing outages all over the country. There was a show of force from Congo’s military as it began training recruits in Goma to fight against M23 rebels.

Italy initially refused to accept migrants rescued by charities in the Mediterranean, but later allowed them to disembark in Sicily. In Germany, meanwhile, a disused airport has been turned into a refugee center.

People are also reading…

A traditional race in Prague saw enthusiasts riding penny-farthing bicycles, while in northern England a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II was unveiled.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Jerome Delay, Chief Photographer, Johannesburg.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'Worthy of being looked at': Biden on Elon Musk's foreign relationships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News