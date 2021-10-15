AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

OCT. 8-14, 2021

A week in which Extinction Rebellion blocked an intersection by the Hague in the Netherlands and Global Justice highlighted deaths from COVID-19 in London. Soldiers celebrated Hispanic day in Madrid as Saharawi refugees attended a rally ahead of National Unity Day. The England soccer team played Hungary in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium as Kylian Mbappe celebrated France winning the Nations League Cup in Milan.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Italian photographer Gregorio Borgia.

