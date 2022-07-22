 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

  • 0

JULY 15-21, 2022

A week when the war in Ukraine continued to capture the world’s attention, a heat wave with record-high temperatures and fires scorched Europe, France celebrated its national Bastille Day and Kenyans gathered for rallies ahead of the upcoming general elections. In sports, the Tour de France and the British Open golf tournament were the main events, while thousands of people closed out the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Madrid chief photographer Emilio Morenatti.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

People are also reading…

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris: Biden 'is in good spirits'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News