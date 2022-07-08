 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

  • Updated
  • 0

JULY 1 - JULY 7, 2022

From the war in Ukraine to Boris Johnson stepping down as Conservative party leader, a fatal avalanche in Italy and Wimbledon, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Rome-based photographer Alessandra Tarantino.

