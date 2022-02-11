 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

FEB 4 – 10, 2022

From Senegal’s elation at winning the African Cup of Nations and Adele’s Brit Awards performance, to grief over the boy who died trapped down a well in Morocco and ongoing tensions in Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

