AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

From the opening of the European Championships in Munich to the victory of Real Madrid’s fifth UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki, to the funerals of civilian bodies exhumed from a mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine, to the rescued migrants at the sea near Lampedusa and the presidential election in Kenya, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Athens chief photographer Thanassis Stavrakis.