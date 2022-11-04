 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Friday, Oct. 28 - Nov. 4, 2022

This was a week in which families fled the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces near Kibumb in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Beachgoers enjoyed unusually high temperatures in the southern French Mediterranean city of Marseille and the effects of climate change were seen at Lake Garda in Italy.

Voters headed to the polls in Denmark, while migrant families in Cyprus fled the Pournara migrant reception camp after fighting broke out between rival groups inside the camp. Men were rescued from a shipwreck off the coast of Greece as other migrants faced severe overcrowding at the Manston immigration short-term holding facility in England.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Europe Africa photo editor Anne Marie Belgrave.

