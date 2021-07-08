AP Week in Pictures: Asia

A woman breaks down as she prays before the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati, India, Friday, July 2, 2021. India on Friday crossed the grim milestone of more than 400,000 people lost to the coronavirus, a number that though massive is still thought to be a vast undercount because of a lack of testing and reporting.
An elderly Sri Lankan holds his arm after receiving a dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Sri Lankan health authorities on Wednesday began rolling out doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those who have received only the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Rising smoke is seen behind the giant Buddha statue in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, Monday, July 5, 2021. A massive explosion at a factory on the outskirts of Bangkok early Monday shook an airport terminal serving Thailand's capital and prompted the evacuation of residents from the area.
A fisherman throws his net beside the half-submerged M/V Palawan Pearl after it collided with a Cyprus-flagged BKM 104 dredger in Manila bay, Philippines on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
An Indian laborer carries a load on his back at the old market of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Thursday, July 8, 2021.
A supporter holds a placard with the photos of some of the 47 pro-democracy defendants outside a court in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Rescuers search through a mudslide area caused by heavy rains at Izusan district in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, west of Tokyo, Monday, July 5, 2021.
People queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, July 5, 2021. Parts of Indonesia lack oxygen supplies as the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients who need it increases, the nation's pandemic response leader said Monday, after dozens of sick people died at a public hospital that ran out of its central supply.
A man falls on the ground as he weeps during the burial of a relative who died of COVID-19 at Rorotan Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Indonesia is facing a devastating second wave of coronavirus as hospitals grapple with soaring cases amid widespread shortages of oxygen and patients were increasingly dying in isolation at home.
A Kashmiri shepherd woman watches villagers being vaccinated as she stands outside her hut during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Tosamaidan, southwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir on June 21, 2021. The challenge for health workers traveling long distances for vaccinating mostly shepherds and nomadic herders in the remote meadows of the Himalayan region has not been the treacherous terrain but to persuade women to get COVID-19 vaccines.
Baby turtles are released into the ocean in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Dozens of newly hatched Lekang turtles were released during a campaign to save the endangered sea turtles.
By The Associated Press
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!