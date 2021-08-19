AP WAS THERE: 1991 Soviet Coup

But he added: “We will do our utmost not to use force against civilians.” Yanayev claimed that Gorbachev “is now on vacation” in an undisclosed “safe place.”

“He is very tired after all these years, and he will need some time to get better. We hope … he will take office again,” he told reporters.

The emergency decree announcing the takeover early today had said Gorbachev, 60, was unable to perform his duties for health reasons. However, there has been no recent indication he was ill.

Gorbachev was to have returned to Moscow today for Tuesday’s signing of a treaty, opposed by hard-liners, that would have given the restive republics more power at the expense of the Communist central government.

In Moscow, hundreds of armored vehicles poured into the streets, and long columns of tanks churned up the pavement. Dozens of armored vehicles surrounded the Russian Federation building.

The vehicles later backed off several hundred yards and the intervening space filled with hundreds of pro-Yeltsin demonstrators. They used barricades of trucks, buses and bricks to protect the building and Yeltsin inside.

Late in the afternoon, most of the armored vehicles around the Russian headquarters had left.