AP: Trooper kicked, dragged Black man who died in custody

“You're gonna lay on your f(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk) belly like I told you!” the trooper says at one point, according to the police records.

York was suspended without pay for 50 hours following an internal investigation that also led to the termination of another trooper, Chris Hollingsworth, who died in a single-car crash after learning he had been fired over his role in the incident. The AP last year published a 27-second audio clip from Hollingsworth’s body camera in which he can be heard telling a colleague, “I beat the ever-living f--- out of" Greene before he “all of a sudden he just went limp.”

“It is now undisputed that Trooper York participated in the brutal assault that took Ronald Greene’s life,” said Mark Maguire, a Philadelphia civil rights attorney who represents Greene's family. "This suspension is a start but it does not come close to the full transparency and accountability the family continues to seek.”