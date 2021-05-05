AP: Trooper charged in child rape hid checkered FBI past

Bauer, 41, was arrested last week in Montgomery on charges including sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under 12. The AP is withholding some details of the allegations to protect the girl’s identity.

Bauer remained jailed Wednesday on $105,000 bail, and court records do not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf. An attorney who represented Bauer in challenging his ouster from the FBI did not respond to requests for comment.

The FBI declined to say whether it was asked for any information about Bauer's suitability to be hired by the state police.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office referred questions on the matter to the state police, which did not respond to repeated queries about the details of Bauer’s hiring.

“You have to ask yourself why an agent from the FBI would want to leave after 10 years,” said Lou Reiter, a policing consultant and former deputy chief with the Los Angeles Police Department. “They obviously didn’t do any kind of due diligence with their background check.”

“There have to be phone calls,” added Michael Avery, a retired professor at Suffolk University’s Law School and an expert on police misconduct.

Bauer resigned from the state police following his arrest, citing “personal reasons.”