AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:52 p.m. EST

Why AP called the Arizona's governor race for Katie Hobbs

The Associated Press called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday after the latest round of vote releases gave her a lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The AP concluded that even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote updates from Maricopa County, she was not gaining a big enough share to overtake Hobbs and was running out of remaining votes. Counting had gone on for nearly a week since the Tuesday election as officials continued to tally massive amounts of late-arriving ballots. The margin narrowed substantially since polls closed.

Federal inmate tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prison inmate was able to obtain a firearm at a prison in Arizona and then pulled it out in a visitation room and pointed it at a visitor’s head. The Associated Press has learned the weapon misfired and the female visitor was uninjured in Sunday’s incident at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson. The incident marked a major security lapse and raised serious questions about the security practices in place at the Bureau of Prisons. The agency responsible for more than 150,000 federal inmates says it's investigating.

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno says he's doing OK after suffering serious burns in a gasoline fire. In a statement to Variety, Leno said he needs a “week or two” to get back on his feet. The cause and time of the fire wasn’t immediately clear. The 72-year-old former “Tonight Show” host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles. People magazine reported Leno had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled citing a serious medical emergency. Leno's publicist and production company had no immediate comment.

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly $220,000. Julien's Auctions says the “well used” brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals. The listing said “the cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use.” Julien's said Sunday that the sandals were expected to bring $60,000, but the final sale price was $218,750. The buyer was not named.

Jury tells filmmaker Haggis to pay $10M total in rape suit

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis has been ordered to pay an additional $2.5 million in damages in a rape lawsuit. The jury award Monday brought the total to $10 million for a woman who said he sexually assaulted her nearly a decade ago. Haggis says the 2013 encounter was consensual. He's vowing to appeal and clear his name. His accuser's lawyers say the jury did the right thing. Last week, the jury awarded the woman $7.5 million in compensatory damages for suffering. The punitive damages are additional. Haggis wasn’t criminally charged in the matter.

Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says

NEW YORK (AP) — A representative for Roberta Flack has announced that the legendary musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing. Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga said in a release Monday that the progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak" but will not “silence this icon.” The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of “Roberta,” a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival. The release says that the 85-year-old “Killing Me Softly With His Song” singer “plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits.”

After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marijuana advocates are looking toward their next states to target after experiencing some mixed results in the recent elections. Cannabis legalization measures for adults passed in Maryland and Missouri but failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. Supporters already are looking toward a March legalization vote in Oklahoma. Ohio also could hold a vote next year. Supporters are hoping for legislative success in 2023 in Hawaii and Minnesota while also lining up more states for initiatives in 2024. Meanwhile, it could take several months before Missouri and Maryland residents legally can buy marijuana.

Paris 2024 Olympics, Paralympics mascot is a smiling hat

PARIS (AP) — The mascots for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics have been revealed. It's a Phrygian cap. The soft bright red cap is an updated version of a conical hat worn in antiquity. It's also known as a liberty cap. It later became a symbol of the pursuit of liberty in the French Revolution. The Olympic cap mascot is triangular in shape and comes complete with friendly smile, blue eyes, tricolor ribbon and big colored sneakers. The Paralympic version features a prosthetic leg that goes to the knee. Organizers say they didn’t want to choose an animal or other creature but instead wanted something that represented an “ideal.”

John Aniston, star of 'Days of Our Lives,' dead at 89

NEW YORK (AP) — John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89. The actor’s daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Veteran’s Day. John Aniston served in the U.S. Navy. Jennifer Aniston said in her post that her father was “one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.” His best known role was Victor Kiriakis in “Days of Our Lives,” but his credits also included “Search for Tomorrow,” “The West Wing” and “Gilmore Girls.”

NASA's moon rocket on track for Wednesday launch attempt

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is counting down to this week's planned liftoff of its new moon rocket after an evaluation of hurricane damage. Hurricane Nicole's high winds last Thursday caused a 10-foot section of caulking to peel away near the capsule at the top of the rocket. Mission managers decided the damage provided little extra risk to the flight. Liftoff from Florida's Kennedy Space Center is scheduled for early Wednesday. It's the first test flight for the 322-foot rocket and will send a capsule with test dummies into lunar orbit.