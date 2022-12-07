AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:47 a.m. EST

Albania's last captive bear rescued to Austrian sanctuary

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s last brown bear in captivity has been rescued by an international animal welfare organization and taken to a sanctuary in Austria. Four Paws on Wednesday began the long journey with the 24-year-old bear, named Mark, who had lived for 20 years in a cage in a restaurant in Tirana. He will be taken to the Arbesbach sanctuary in Austria, 150 kilometers (90 miles) west of Vienna . More than captive 30 bears kept next to restaurants and other public places in Albania have been rescued since 2015 and sent to sanctuaries or zoos in other countries.

New Zealand court rules against anti-vax parents of ill baby

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand court has temporarily taken away medical custody of a baby from his parents after they refused blood transfusions for him unless the blood comes from donors who are unvaccinated against COVID-19. The court’s ruling in favor of health authorities places the 4-month-old boy into the guardianship of authorities until after he undergoes an urgently needed heart operation and recovers. The parents remain in charge of decisions about their boy that don’t relate to the operation. The parents’ legal battle has been embraced by anti-vaccine groups, who gathered outside the courtroom this week as evidence was presented.

Train collision in Spain hurts 155, no serious injuries

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish officials say two trains have collided near Barcelona and 155 people were hurt. Emergency services for the Catalonia region said no one was seriously injured, although 39 people were taken to medical centers. The collision on Wednesday occurred on a train line in Montcada i Reixac, a town just north of Barcelona. Officials said that one passenger train was stopped when another ran into it from behind. Transport Minister Raquel Sánchez said that the causes of the incident were being investigated.

Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s on Florida's East Coast. It had been buried under the sand of Daytona Beach Shores for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or the sand castles built by generations of tourists. An archeological team on Tuesday removed sand and made a shallow trench around the structure’s wooden timbers, took measurements and made sketches in an effort to solve the 200-year mystery. The team's leader says he is convinced the structure is a shipwreck because of how it was constructed.

Microsoft strikes 10-year deal with Nintendo on Call of Duty

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft has agreed to make the hit video game Call of Duty available on Nintendo for 10 years should its $69 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard go through. The announcement Wednesday is an apparent attempt to fend off objections from rival Sony. The blockbuster merger is facing close scrutiny from global regulators. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox game console, faces resistance from Sony, which makes the competing PlayStation console. Sony has raised concerns with antitrust watchdogs about losing access to what it describes as a “must-have” game title. Microsoft President Brad Smith tweeted his thanks to Nintendo, which makes the Switch game console. He said the same deal was also available for Sony.

Juul reaches settlements covering more than 5,000 cases

Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has reached settlements covering more than 5,000 cases brought by about 10,000 plaintiffs related to its vaping products. Financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but Juul said that it has secured an equity investment to fund it. The company has been buffeted by lawsuits and chances that it would seek bankruptcy protection, or a buyer, were elevated last month as Juul announced hundreds of layoffs and secured new financing to continue operations.

Lakers lose star Davis with flu-like symptoms, fall to Cavs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles star center Anthony Davis was forced to leave Los Angeles’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after the first quarter and his teammates struggled without him in a 116-102 loss. Davis had scored 99 points in his previous two games and had been on a tear over the past 10 as the Lakers went 8-2 to erase most of a horrible start this season. He scored just one in eight minutes before he was forced to leave. Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Davis’ symptoms gradually got worse during the course of the day. Ham said Davis is unlikely to play on Wednesday in Toronto. He also stressed Davis had not tested positive for COVID-19.

FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives and punished followers who didn't treat him as a prophet. The details of Samuel Bateman's life were revealed in an FBI affidavit released last Friday. It was filed in a case that charges three of his female followers with kidnapping children from state custody in Arizona and impeding a foreseeable prosecution. Two of the women are scheduled to appear in federal court in Flagstaff on Wednesday. Bateman is facing state and federal charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence.

Tagovailoa, Zaporizhzhia make list of most mangled words

BOSTON (AP) — The Miami Dolphins quarterback at the center of the NFL's overhaul of its concussion protocols and the Ukrainian city that's home to Europe's largest nuclear plant are among this year's list of most mispronounced words. The Captioning Group, which captions and subtitles real-time events on TV, compiled the list released Wednesday. It highlights the names and terms that were most challenging for newsreaders and people on television to pronounce. In addition to Tua Tagovailoa and Zaporizhzhia, some of the other names and words on this year's list are Grammy-winning singer Adele, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Scottish capital, Edinburgh.

Amid outcry, San Francisco pauses on 'killer police robots'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco supervisors have voted to put the brakes on a controversial policy to let police use robots for deadly force. The board voted unanimously Tuesday to ban such use of robots for now. But supervisors sent the issue back to a policy committee for further discussion and may allow it in the future. It's a reversal from last week's vote to let the police use robots for deadly force, such as by strapping explosives on them, in limited cases. The vote generated pushback from critics who said robots shouldn't have that power.