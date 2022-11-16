AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:32 p.m. EST

Shake it off? Parents come up short for Taylor Swift tickets

NEW YORK (AP) — They were supposed to be birthday presents. They were supposed to be Christmas presents. They were supposed to be the most special of special treats for young fans of Taylor Swift. Instead, for many parents, the hours-long Ticketmaster debacle they endured Tuesday trying to score concert seats left them empty-handed and frustrated. And their kids disappointed. A pre-sale for Swift's U.S. tour next year resulted in crash after crash on Ticketmaster. Some fans spent hours logged on. The wait paid off for many.

Russia didn't take US phone call after Poland missile strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer says he tried to reach out to his Russian counterpart in the aftermath of the missile explosions in Poland, but wasn’t able to get through. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said his staff tried to get Russia's top military official Gen. Valery Gerasimov on the phone to discuss the incident with “no success.” Milley didn’t elaborate on the efforts, but the lack of communications, at a time when there were questions about whether Russia had launched a missile at a NATO ally, raises concerns about high-level U.S.-Russian communications in a crisis.

Faith groups split over bill to protect same-sex marriage

Among faith leaders and denominations across the U.S., there are sharp differences over the bill advancing in the Senate that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. The measure, a high priority for congressional Democrats, has now won a key test vote. Twelve Senate Republicans joined all 50 Democrats to forward the bill to a final vote in the coming days. Ahead of the vote, one of the most prominent conservative-leaning denominations -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints -- came out in favor of the legislation. But the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention remain opposed.

Tom Brady, Larry David, other celebrities named in FTX suit

NEW YORK (AP) — A host of Hollywood and sports celebrities including Larry David and Tom Brady were named as defendants in a class-action lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange FTX, arguing that their celebrity status made them culpable for promoting the firm’s failed business model. FTX has been in the public eye for more than a week, after the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange ended up with billions of dollars worth of losses and had to seek bankruptcy protection. The lawsuit names “Seinfeld” creator David, as well as star quarterback Brady, basketball players Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Curry, and tennis star Naomi Osaka, among several others.

Brendan Fraser says he won't participate in Golden Globes

NEW YORK (AP) — Brendan Fraser, whose performance in “The Whale” has made him a likely awards candidate this year, says he won’t attend the Golden Globes in January if he’s nominated. In 2018, Fraser said that the was groped by longtime Hollywood Foreign Press Association member Philip Berk, a former president of the organization behind the Globes. Fraser said the incident took place at a luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, in 2003. Berk was expelled from the HFPA last year. The 2021 Golden Globes were all but canceled after the organization was plunged into scandal over ethical indiscretions and the revelation that it then included no Black voting members. After reforms, the HFPA will present the 80th Golden Globes January 10 on NBC.

Happy hygge! Scrabble dictionary adds hundreds of words

NEW YORK (AP) — Here’s the sitch, Scrabble stans. Your convos around the board are about to get more interesting with about 500 new words and variations added to the game’s official dictionary. Among them are stan, meaning a fan, sitch, short for situation and convo, for conversation. There's also zedonk, dox and fauxhawk. The seventh edition of “The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary” was released this month. Among other new words are deadname, pageview and embiggen. Grawlix is one among the highest scorers. Don't know what grawlix is? It's that mashup of symbols on a keyboard that replace curse words in print.

Michelle Obama opens tour for new book, 'The Light We Carry'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama has opened a monthlong, nationwide tour to promote her new book, “The Light We Carry.” The former first lady fielded questions from friend and former talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres on opening night Tuesday at a theater in downtown Washington. Mrs. Obama says she wrote the book to share the habits and practices she uses to stay balanced during anxious times. She has two more shows in Washington this week. The tour is scheduled to end in Los Angeles. Mrs. Obama released her bestselling memoir, “Becoming,” in 2018.

Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing mounting pressure to extend a pause on student loan payments after his cancellation plan suffered a pair of legal blows. Advocates say Biden should continue the pandemic-era payment pause until legal issues are resolved. Biden's plan promised to erase at least $10,000 in federal student debt for millions of borrowers, but it was halted by federal courts after challenges from Republicans. The impasse has left the White House in a bind over whether to extend the pause if the lawsuits drag on into January, when the moratorium is set to expire. The White House insists it will ultimately prevail even though two federal courts blocked the program from taking effect.

Feds: Cocaine worth $450,000 seized from wheelchair wheels

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say customs officers at New York’s Kennedy International Airport seized $450,000 worth of cocaine from a traveler who was smuggling the drugs in the wheels of her wheelchair. The bust happened Nov. 10 when Customs and Border Patrol officers stopped a woman traveling from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic with a wheelchair whose wheels weren’t turning. CPB officials say officers checked the wheels and found 28 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $450,000. The woman, a Dominican citizen named Emelinda Paulino De Rivas, was arrested on smuggling charges and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. It's not clear if she has an attorney who can comment.

Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

TOKYO (AP) — The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo, says the company is still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. The fifth-generation Prius hybrid models will go on sale this winter first in Japan then the U.S.. Prices have not been announced. Toyota swapped an older nickel-metal-hydride battery for a smaller, lighter lithium-ion battery. The result will be almost double the horsepower, quicker acceleration and 50% longer range.