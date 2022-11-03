AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:08 a.m. EDT

Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE

SINIYAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. That's according to officials who announced the find on Thursday. The monastery on Siniyah Island, part of the sand-dune sheikhdom of Umm al-Quwain, sheds new light on the history of early Christianity along the shores of the Persian Gulf. It marks the second ancient Christian monastery found in the Emirates. Their existence was unknown until they were discovered, the first in the early 1990s, the second last week. Scholars believe that's because Christians slowly converted to Islam as that faith grew more prevalent in the region.

CBS, Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS and its former president, Leslie Moonves, will pay $30.5 million as part of an agreement with the New York attorney general’s office, which says the network’s executives conspired with a Los Angeles police captain to conceal sexual assault allegations against Moonves. The broadcast giant is required to pay $22 million to shareholders and another $6 million for sexual harassment and assault programs. Moonves will have to pay $2.5 million, all of which will benefit stockholders who the New York attorney general said were kept in the dark because network executives concealed the allegations.

Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The bad news is that no one won Wednesday night’s huge $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. The good news is that means the prize has grown even larger to $1.5 billion ahead of the next drawing Saturday night. That is the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red powerball 23. No one has won the top Powerball prize since Aug. 3, making for 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers. What’s behind three months of lottery futility? It’s simple math. The odds of winning the jackpot are an abysmal 1 in 292.2 million.

Autopsy: Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to head, torso

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso following a shooting outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley. Wednesday's announcement following an autopsy comes as police are still seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the rapper’s death a day earlier. Takeoff’s primary cause of death is listed as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm” and his manner of death was called homicide. The 28-year-old rapper was killed around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when gunfire erupted outside the bowling alley following a private party. Takeoff formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated rap trio Migos from suburban Atlanta.

Bono opens book tour before adoring fans at Beacon Theatre

NEW YORK (AP) — Bono's latest tour is not for a new album. The U2 singer is now a published and best-selling author, his “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” out this week and already in the top 10 on Amazon.com. Through “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “Where the Streets Have No Name” and other U2 classics, he traces his biography from his stifling childhood home in Dublin to global fame. He opened his promotional tour Wednesday before thousands of screaming fans at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre. Former President Bill Clinton was among his famous admirers in the audience, which often stood and cheered and sang along.

Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each. The only previous no-hitter in the World Series was a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956. Javier and three relievers weren’t perfect, but they were close. Plus, they’d done this before: Javier, the starter in a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees in June, was pulled with a no-hitter in progress after six innings and 97 pitches this time.

A giant Maradona emerges in Argentina, days before World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — This year's World Cup will be the first without Diego Maradona. The Argentina great died in 2020. Maradona's most famous feats and failures are being replicated in street art. The world's largest Maradona mural was inaugurated this week on the side of a 14-story building in Buenos Aires. Street artist Martín Ron says “this photo summarizes everything Diego was.” Ron adds Maradona was "the guts, the motor, the heart” of the national team. Maradona won the 1986 World Cup with Argentina but the team then lost in the final four years later.

El Salvador fights gangs by destroying members' tombstones

SANTA TECLA, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s government has taken its efforts against the country’s powerful street gangs to another level by sending inmates into cemeteries to destroy the tombs of gang members at a time of year when families typically visit their loved ones’ graves. Armed with sledgehammers and pry bars, inmates broke up tombs marked with “MS,” of the Mara Salvatrucha gang in a San Salvador suburb Tuesday. Santa Tecla Mayor Henry Flores says the crews had destroyed nearly 80 tombstones in the municipal cemetery and erased gang-related graffiti. “Our plan is that there is no graffiti so the people feel safe.”

Family of bullied Utah girl who died by suicide files claim

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Attorneys representing the family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide alerted a northern Utah school district on Wednesday they plan to file a lawsuit seeking damages for their inadequate response to bullying. They said in a letter to Foxboro Elementary School and the Davis School District that Brittany Tichenor-Cox planned to seek $14 million in damages for the death of her daughter Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor. Tichenor died by suicide after months of being bullied over her race, disabilities and for being homeless. Attorneys argued in a letter that the school and its administrators had violated state and federal laws meant to protect students.

Musk: People banned from Twitter won't be restored for weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk says Twitter will not allow anyone who has been kicked off the site to return until it sets up procedures on how to do that — a process that will take at least a few weeks. That would mean people banned from the site for violating Twitters rules for harassment, violence, or election and COVID-related misinformation will not be able to return before next Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections. The pledge came after Musk met with a handful of civil-society leaders Tuesday. Meeting attendees said they asked Musk not to restore the accounts of banned users before the midterm. They also requested Twitter to have a transparent process on how it plans to restore accounts and enforce election integrity measures are already in place.