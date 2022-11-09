AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:06 a.m. EST

Police detain man after eggs thrown at King Charles III

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man has been detained after appearing to throw eggs at King Charles III and his wife in the northern England city of York. The incident happened as the monarch and Camilla, the queen consort, were entering York through a medieval gateway on Wednesday. Video footage showed several eggs in motion and smashed on the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple. Several police officers could be seen grappling with a man at a crowd barrier. Britain’s PA news agency reported that he shouted “This country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained.

Adidas' breakup with Ye drives lower earnings outlook

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas has lowered its earnings forecast for the full year to account for losses from ending its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his antisemitic remarks. The German shoe and sportswear maker had previously said ending the partnership with Ye’s Yeezy brand would cost it 250 million euros. As a result, on Wednesday it lowered its sales outlook for the year, halving net profit from continuing operations to 250 million euros instead of 500 million euros. The company had already cut its full-year earnings forecasts five days before it announced it was splitting with Ye. The company’s chief financial officer says the profitability of the Yeezy shoe collaboration with Ye had been “overstated.”

Swedish reactor unexpectedly shuts down after turbine fault

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A reactor at a nuclear plant in southern Sweden has unexpectedly shut down after suffering a fault on its turbine. A plant spokesperson told Swedish broadcaster SVT that the reactor at Oskarshamn has been disconnected from the power grid and troubleshooting is in progress. Sweden has a total of six active reactors at three plants: three at the Forsmark plant north of Stockholm, two at Ringhals and the one at Oskarshamn. The site initially had three reactors but two were permanently shut down. The remaining one normally has an output of 1,400 megawatts.

Cornell frat parties on hold; druggings, assault reported

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Fraternity parties are temporarily suspended at Cornell University after reports that a student was sexually assaulted over the weekend and four others were reportedly drugged in recent weeks. Leaders of the Ivy League university in upstate New York said this week that all of the incidents occurred at residences affiliated with registered fraternities. Investigations are ongoing. A Cornell University Police alert Friday warned of at least four incidents since Sept. 24 in which students reported they had become incapacitated while attending parties off campus, despite having consumed little or no alcohol. On Sunday, university police said a student reported being sexually assaulted at an event early that morning.

Epstein victim drops claim against attorney Alan Dershowitz

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who recently settled a lawsuit against Prince Andrew resulting from claims she was sexually trafficked to the British royal and others by financier Jeffrey Epstein has dropped a similar claim against attorney Alan Dershowitz, saying she may have erred. Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against the prominent lawyer was withdrawn on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. In a statement, Dershowitz said he was gratified that the claims were dismissed and Giuffre has admitted she may have made a mistake. He noted that no payments were exchanged in the settlement. In a statement, Giuffre noted that Dershowitz had consistently denied the allegations.

California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow on Election Day, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down at 1:40 p.m. a few miles outside the town of Galt. NBC affiliate KCRA in Sacramento reported that a tin roof on a barn was blown off and took down utility lines. No other damage was reported. In Southern California, a current in a canal in Ontario, a city in Southern California, swept six people away, killing one, the Ontario Fire Department said. Firefighters rescued three others from the water, and they were searching for the others. The storm arrived Monday and is forecast to last into midweek.

Greek museum displays 1st batch of artworks recouped from US

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — For decades, an important part of Greece’s cultural heritage sparkled only for the very few in a U.S. billionaire’s private collection, until a groundbreaking deal for its gradual return to Athens. Now 15 of the prehistoric masterpieces have gone on public view for the first time in a temporary display in Athens. This display is coming ahead of their final return, together with the remaining 146 works, by the year 2048. Greek opposition politicians, and some archaeologists, have said that's too long. But Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said Tuesday that the August deal — which also involved New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art — was the best possible one Greece could get.

18-carat pink diamond reaps $28.8 million at Geneva auction

GENEVA (AP) — A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond billed as a rarity sold at a Geneva auction for 28.4 million Swiss francs ($28.8 million) including fees and taxes, on the lower end of the expected range. The “Fortune Pink” fancy vivid pink stone, said to be the largest of its kind and shape to go on the block, headlined Christie’s latest Geneva sale of jewelry. It had been expected to fetch between $25 million and $35 million. The auction house said an unidentified Asian buyer snapped up the diamond. Managing director Tobias Kormind of 77 Diamonds, an online diamond jeweler, said the sale price was disappointing and blamed financial headwinds for making even wealthy buyers more cautious.

US identifies American slain in Baghdad, questions remain

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad has identified an American citizen who was fatally shot in the Iraqi capital as Stephen Edward Troell. The identification came Tuesday, a day after the 45-year-old was killed in central Baghdad, a rare killing of a foreigner not seen in Iraq for years. Troell was a Tennessee native living in Baghdad with his family and working in a language center and a non-governmental organization. The circumstances surrounding Troell’s death and his activities in Iraq are shrouded in mystery. It's not immediately clear why Troell was killed. Iraq's prime minister has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities have announced the extraordinary discovery of more than 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring. They say the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery occurred in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena. The Culture Ministry says it's one of the most significant ever in the Mediterranean and certainly the most important since the 1972 underwater discovery of the famed Riace bronze warriors. The Culture Ministry announced the construction of a new museum to house the antiquities in the area.