AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:05 a.m. EST

Paris organizers reveal mascot for Olympics, Paralympics

PARIS (AP) — The mascots for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics have been revealed. It's a Phrygian cap. The soft bright red cap is an updated version of a conical hat worn in antiquity. It's also known as a liberty cap. It later became a symbol of the pursuit of liberty in the French Revolution. The Olympic cap mascot is triangular in shape and comes complete with friendly smile, blue eyes, tricolor ribbon and big colored sneakers. The Paralympic version features a prosthetic leg that goes to the knee. Organizers say they didn’t want to choose an animal or other creature but instead wanted something that represented an “ideal.”

Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G-20 forum

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — It’s not easy being Elon Musk. That was the message the new Twitter owner and billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX had for younger people who might seek to emulate his entrepreneurial success. “Be careful what you wish for,” Musk told a business forum in Bali on Monday when asked what an up-and-coming “Elon Musk of the East” should focus on. He also touched briefly on criticism of his stewardship of Twitter since he took it over for $44 billion last month. Musk was speaking at the B-20 business forum ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies taking place on the Indonesian resort island. He joined the conference by video link.

Taylor Swift wins big in Germany at the MTV EMAs

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Taylor Swift has won big at Sunday’s MTV EMAs. Swift who led the nominations along with Harry Styles with seven a piece, walked away with four wins including for best artist, best video, and best longform video. Currently topping the charts with “Anti-Hero” from her record-breaking new album “Midnights,” Swift made a surprise appearance at the awards in Dusseldorf to collect her haul, the latest in a long line of accolades for the singer-songwriter. Accepting her first award of the night she said “the fans are the only reason any of this happens for me.”

EXPLAINER: What's happening at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX?

Problems mounted over the weekend for collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which was struggling to account for money that went missing hours after it filed for bankruptcy. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection Friday after experiencing the crypto equivalent of a bank run. Then, on Saturday, FTX confirmed there was “unauthorized access” to its accounts that caused some funds to vanish. Analysts say hundreds of millions of dollars may have disappeared. The unraveling of the once-giant exchange is sending shockwaves through the industry. Companies that backed FTX are writing down investments, and the prices of bitcoin and other digital currencies have been falling.

Amid the war ruins in Ukraine, Banksy seeds art

BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — A delicate painting of a gymnast doing a handstand has popped up on the wall of a wrecked building outside of Kyiv and appears to be the work of the British graffiti artist known as Banksy. He posted photos of the artwork in Borodyanka on his Instagram page. The Ukrainian town was the scene of shelling and fighting in the early stages of the Russian invasion, which turned apartment buildings into charred hulks. The mural of the gymnast is in black and white and is painted so she looks like she is doing her handstand on crumpled blocks of concrete. Other Banksy-like murals now also adorn other war-damaged walls in the area but haven't been confirmed as his by him.

Iranian who inspired 'The Terminal' dies at Paris airport

PARIS (AP) — French officials say an Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” has died in the airport. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died Saturday after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F. That's according to official with the Paris airport authority, who said police and then a medical team treated him but were not able to save him. Karimi Nasseri, believed to have been born in 1945, lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by choice, according to French media. The airport official said Karimi Nasseri had been living in the airport again in recent weeks.

'Not happy': Man United duo criticizes Qatar World Cup

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen have both questioned the decision to stage the World Cup in Qatar after playing their last Premier League game before the tournament. Fernandes said the World Cup “should be done in a better way” and criticized the timing of the tournament and Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers. Eriksen echoed those comments and said "everyone agrees it hasn’t been done in the right way.” The World Cup starts next weekend.

US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been chosen for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust Elliot Gerson said in a statement early Sunday that the class of 32 scholars for 2023 was “elected entirely virtually, with both candidates and selectors participating remotely, safely, and independently.” Interviews for the 2021 and 2022 scholarship classes were conducted virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2023 class, chosen from a pool of more than 2,500 applicants, is expected to begin studies at the University of Oxford in England in October in pursuit of graduate degrees in social sciences, humanities and biological and physical sciences.

Holocaust memorial: Kristallnacht photos were already seen

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial has acknowledged that a series of photos from Nazi Germany’s 1938 pogroms against Jews have been seen and published before, revising a claim it made when releasing the photos last week. The photos were recently donated by a former U.S. serviceman’s family to Yad Vashem in Jerusalem. They show rare close-up images of Nazi officials carrying out looting and destruction of Jewish property in Nuremberg and a nearby town. But they have been previously seen, on Twitter, in a research publication, and a recent PBS documentary. On Sunday, Yad Vashem clarified its error in reply to a query from the AP.

Cocoa farmers fear climate change lowering crop production

KOREAGUI, Ivory Coast (AP) — Small-scale cocoa farmers in Ivory Coast say their production is down after unpredictable rains this season. And they fear the weather changes are the result of climate change, making the difficulties a permanent threat. For the cocoa tree to fruit well, rains need to come at the right times in the growing cycle. Coming at the wrong times risks crop disease. Cocoa farming employs nearly 600,000 farmers in the West African nation. That translates to providing financial support for some 6 million people, nearly a quarter of Ivory Coast's population. The country is the world's largest producer of cocoa, the raw ingredient used in chocolate bars.