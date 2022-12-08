AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:58 a.m. EST

Police: 2 firefighters die in house fire, body found outside

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa (AP) — Pennsylvania authorities say two firefighters died responding to a blaze in a house where a body was found in the yard. Two people who lived in the house were able to get out safely. The West Penn Township police chief called it an active crime scene, with state police and the federal bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms assisting the investigation. The house sits on a large plot of land in West Penn Township near Tamaqua in Schuylkill County. The slain firefighters were identified as New Tripoli Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris and firefighter Marvin Gruber. The fire started around 4 p.m. and heavy smoke could be seen from miles away.

WHO: COVID disruption resulted in 63,000 more malaria deaths

The coronavirus pandemic interrupted efforts to control malaria, resulting in 63,000 additional deaths and 13 million more infections. That's according to a World Health Organization report released Thursday. Malaria cases went up in 2020 and continued to increase in 2021 — the year covered by the report. About 95% of the world’s 247 million malaria infections and 619,000 deaths last year were in Africa. A top WHO official says the wider rollout of the world's first vaccine against the disease should reduce severe illness and death. Officials are also worried about a new invasive mosquito species that could undo years of progress against malaria.

Qatar investigating death of worker at World Cup-linked site

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The head of Qatar's World Cup organizing committee says Qatar is investigating the reported death of a migrant worker at a facility connected to the tournament. The worker, from the Philippines, reportedly died in an accident falling off a ramp while doing repairs at a resort that had served as a training base for the Saudi team. Qatar has come under heavy scrutiny over conditions for migrant workers who have done the labor in the country’s massive building campaign for the World Cup, including $200 billion worth of stadiums, metro lines and other infrastructure.

AP source: Bogaerts to Padres for 11 years, $280 million

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts have agreed to a blockbuster $280 million, 11-year contract, adding the All-Star slugger to an already deep lineup. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. The Padres already had Fernando Tatis Jr. at shortstop, but he missed the entire season because of injuries and an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Bogaerts is a .292 hitter with 156 homers and 683 RBIs in 10 big league seasons — all with Boston.

Ex-Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing four sex workers in 2018 has been convicted of capital murder. Juan David Ortiz receives an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole after prosecutors decided against seeking the death penalty. A jury in San Antonio convicted the 39-year-old Ortiz on Wednesday. Jurors heard a recording of Ortiz telling investigators that he killed the women because he wanted to “clean up the streets” of his South Texas hometown. The women’s bodies were found along roads on the outskirts of Laredo in September 2018. Ortiz expressed disdain for sex workers in his confession.

Zelenskyy and 'spirit of Ukraine' named Time person of year

LONDON (AP) — Time Magazine has named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy its person of the year. It awarded him the accolade “for proving that courage can be as contagious as fear.” He was named alongside “the spirit of Ukraine.” Editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said Wednesday that the choice was “the most clear-cut in memory.” The magazine also highlighted people said to embody the spirit of Ukraine. They include engineer Oleg Kutkov, who helped keep Ukraine connected; Olga Rudenko, editor of the Kyiv Independent; and British combat surgeon David Nott. Time’s annual selection has sparked debate and sometimes controversy since it began in 1927. The 2021 person of the year was Elon Musk.

Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives and punished followers who didn't treat him as a prophet. An FBI affidavit released last Friday alleges that Samuel Bateman orchestrated sexual acts with followers and traded wives. It was filed in a case that charges three of his female followers with kidnapping children from state custody in Arizona and impeding a foreseeable prosecution. Two of the women appeared in federal court in Flagstaff on Wednesday and were ordered held. Bateman is facing state and federal charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence.

Christmas ornament honors gingerbread White House tradition

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year's White House Christmas ornament gives a nod to former first lady Patricia Nixon. It's in the shape of a gingerbread White House, and Nixon was the first first lady to include a gingerbread house as part of the White House holiday decorations. That tradition now includes construction each year of a hulking gingerbread White House that usually weighs several hundred pounds. The private White House Historical Association sells the annual Christmas ornaments, using the proceeds to help pay for the building's upkeep. First lady Jacqueline Kennedy created the association in 1961 to help preserve the executive mansion. The association’s popular annual Christmas ornament followed in 1981.

Juul reaches settlements covering thousands of lawsuits

Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has reached settlements covering more than 8,000 cases brought by about 10,000 plaintiffs related to its vaping products. Financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but Juul said that it has secured an equity investment to fund it. The company has been buffeted by lawsuits and chances that it would seek bankruptcy protection, or a buyer, were elevated last month as Juul announced hundreds of layoffs and secured new financing to continue operations.

Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol

MISSION, Texas (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol says an agent has died after being involved in an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling along the border in south Texas. The agency said in a statement that the accident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday while the agent was tracking a group of people who had crossed the border illegally. The accident happened near Mission, Texas, along the border with Mexico. The statement says fellow agents found the man unresponsive. The agents began life-saving efforts and called an ambulance. The statement says the agent died at a hospital. The agency did not release the identity of the agent.