AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:51 a.m. EST

Santa visit brings joy to a frosty Alaska Inupiaq village

NUIQSUT, Alaska (AP) — Santa and Mrs. Claus left Rudolph at home to catch a ride recently on an Alaska Air National Guard cargo plane to visit the Inupiac village of Nuiqsut, about 30 miles south of the Arctic Ocean. The visit in late November was part of the Operation Santa Claus outreach program, in which the guard tries to bring Christmas gifts to a few Alaska Native villages each year. The plane carried the important guests, but also more than 1,400 pounds of gifts for about 160 students at the town's school. The program dates back to 1956 and for some villages hit by adversity, it brings them Christmas itself.

K-pop star among 8 to join Japan tycoon Maezawa's moon trip

TOKYO (AP) — K-Pop star T.O.P. is among the eight people that Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa says will join him on a flyby around the moon aboard a SpaceX spaceship next year. Maezawa made the announcement on Twitter and the dearMoon Project website on Friday, after he tweeted last week that he had met online with Elon Musk and planned a “major announcement about space.” The Japanese tycoon launched plans for the lunar voyage in 2018, buying all the seats on the spaceship. He began taking applications from around the world in March 2021 for what will be his second space journey after his 12-day trip to the International Space Station on the Soyuz Russian spaceship last year.

Philly's slain 'Boy in Box': 66 years later we know his name

Nearly 66 years after the battered body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a cardboard box, Philadelphia police have revealed the identity of the victim in the city’s most notorious cold case. Police identified the boy as Joseph Augustus Zarelli. Police say detective work and DNA analysis helped them learn the name of the youngster, who’d been known to generations of Philadelphians as the “Boy in the Box.” His naked, badly bruised body was found in a wooded area on Feb. 25, 1957. He was 4 years old. The case is Philadelphia’s oldest unsolved homicide.

Celine Dion cancels shows because of stiff person syndrome

Celine Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. In video messages posted in French and English on Thursday on Instagram, Dion said stiff person syndrome is causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing. Dion says she had no choice but to postpone her “Courage” tour, which was to restart in February after several delays. Her spring 2023 shows have been moved to 2024 and her summer 2023 concerts have been canceled. She says she always gives 100% but "my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.”

Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van

The FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas last week has told authorities that he strangled her after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery at her home. That's according to an arrest warrant. Tanner Lynn Horner told investigators that Athena Strand wasn’t seriously hurt after he hit her while backing up, but he panicked and put her in his van. He said she was talking to him and told him her name. But Horner said he didn’t want her to tell her father what happened, so he first tried to break her neck and when that didn’t work, he strangled her. Jail records don't list an attorney who could speak on Horner's behalf.

18-year-old college student elected mayor of Arkansas city

EARLE, Ark. (AP) — An 18-year-old college student has been elected to serve as mayor of a small east Arkansas city, becoming one of the youngest people to serve as a city’s top leader in the United States. Jaylen Smith, who is Black, was elected mayor of Earle in Tuesday’s runoff election, winning 235 votes to Nemi Matthews’ 183. He’s among the youngest mayors elected in the United States and would be the youngest member of the African American Mayors Association. Smith campaigned on improving public safety and bringing new businesses, including a grocery store, to the city of about 1,800 people that's located 25 miles northwest of Memphis, Tennessee.

Murderous 1600s pirate hid out in US colonies with impunity

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — One of the world's most ruthless pirates hid in plain sight in the American colonies, according to new evidence. A historian and metal detectorist in Rhode Island says that he’s unearthed 26 silver coins with Arabic inscriptions that notorious English pirate Henry Every once seized from an armed Indian ship. The 1695 heist made Every the target of the first worldwide manhunt. Detectorists say that before he fled to the Bahamas and then vanished, Every first hid out in New England.

Appeals court allows New York to keep enforcing new gun law

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court panel says New York can continue enforcing a new state law banning guns from “sensitive” places like parks and theaters while the judges consider a legal challenge. The temporary stay from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday puts on hold most of a ruling last month from U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby. The district judge found constitutional issues with multiple portions of the law related to carrying firearms in public places and licensing requirements. The appeals panel on Wednesday continued a stay while it considers a motion from government officials opposing the injunction.

Police: 2 firefighters die in house fire; body found outside

TAMAQUA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two firefighters have died to a house fire in rural eastern Pennsylvania, where a man’s body was found outside. State police identified the New Tripoli Fire Company members who lost their lives Wednesday as 36-year-old Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, and 59-year-old Marvin Gruber. Paris worked as a professional firefighter in Frederick County, Maryland. He joined that county’s fire department as a recruit in February, and had just graduated from the fire academy in September. Deputy Coroner Michael Bowman said the body found outside belonged to a resident of the home. He was identified as 35-year-old Christopher Kammerdiener. Officials did not release further details on the investigation of his death.

Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globes as it returns to NBC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host next month’s Golden Globe Awards, presiding over a boozy celebration of TV and film that is trying to make a comeback after being knocked off the air by scandal. Thursday’s announcement comes roughly a month before the Jan. 12 ceremony. Carmichael, who won an Emmy this year for his intimate HBO special “Rothaniel,” will be the rare Black emcee for a ceremony that has been criticized for years for snubbing Black-led projects and performances. NBC refused to air the 2022 ceremony to allow the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the Globes, to make changes after a Los Angeles Times report revealed it had no Black members for years.