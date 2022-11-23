AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:50 a.m. EST

Researchers: AI in connected cars eased rush hour congestion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Researchers in Tennessee say they have successfully used artificial intelligence in a group of wirelessly connected cars to help ease rush hour traffic on Interstate 24. In the experiment, 100 test cars sent traffic information back and forth. Their adaptive cruise control was modified to react to the overall flow of traffic using artificial intelligence. The aim was to reduce phantom traffic jams. That's the start-and-stop congestion on crowded roads that has no obvious cause. Researchers are still crunching the numbers but say the experiment was a success. In addition to easing driver frustration, less stop-and-go driving means fuel savings and less pollution.

Salt, drought decimate buffaloes in Iraq's southern marshes

CHIBAYISH, Iraq (AP) — Iraq’s water buffaloes are suffering from dire water shortages in the country's iconic southern marshes. Herders are struggling to keep their animals alive and have watched many die, poisoned by salty water seeping into the low-lying wetlands. The marshes — a lush remnant of the cradle of civilization and a sharp contrast to the desert that prevails across much of the Middle East — were reborn after the 2003 fall of Saddam Hussein, when dams he had built to drain the area and root out Shiite rebels were dismantled. But today, drought that experts believe is spurred by climate change and invading salt, coupled with lack of political agreement between Iraq and Turkey, are endangering them again.

Official: Organized crime likely behind Celtic gold heist

BERLIN (AP) — A senior official in southern Germany says that organized crime groups were likely behind the theft of a huge horde of ancient gold coins stolen from a museum this week. The 483 coins were discovered in 1999 during excavations of an ancient settlement near the present-day town of Manchning and were on display at the local Celtic and Roman Museum. Bavaria’s minister of science and arts said Wednesday that all of the museum’s security systems, along with Manching’s entire telephone network, had been disabled during the heist. Authorities fear the treasure, worth millions of dollars, could be melted down.

Wilko Johnson, British rocker who defied cancer, dies at 75

LONDON (AP) — Wilko Johnson, the guitarist with British blues-rock band Dr. Feelgood who had an unexpected career renaissance after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, has died. He was 75. Johnson's family sys the musician died Monday evening at his home in southeast England. Johnson formed Dr. Feelgood with friends in the early 1970s. The anarchic R&B band helped inspire the punk explosion, but Johnson quit in 1977. In 2012, Johnson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was told it was terminal. He went on a farewell tour and recorded what was intended as a final album. After surgery in 2014 he had been declared cancer-free. He released another album in 2018 and toured with his band until last month.

US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect

Americans who have gotten the updated COVID-19 boosters appear better protected against symptomatic infection than those who haven't — at least for now. That's according to a first look at the new shots' real-world effectiveness, released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only about 13% of U.S. adults have gotten the updated booster. The CDC tracked people tested for coronavirus-like symptoms at drugstores between September and early November. The study found people who'd had the new booster were less likely to have COVID-19 than those who've skipped the new shot.

Boo Simmons: Nets guard jeered in 1st game in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons got his hostile homecoming in Philadelphia. Simmons was an All-Star guard for the 76ers before back injuries and what he said were mental health issues prompted him to demand a trade. Simmons was booed from the moment he stepped on the court in Philadelphia. Sixers fans also cursed at him. There were some supporters. Simmons was traded last season to the Nets for James Harden. He missed Brooklyn’s first game in Philly last season with an injury.

Ronaldo to leave Manchester United 'with immediate effect'

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United says Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the Premier League club “with immediate effect.” The 37-year-old forward conducted an explosive interview on the eve of the World Cup. He criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners. United said last week that it had “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Ronaldo’s comments. United says the club “thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.”

Cops investigating Idaho stabbings say stalker tips unproven

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept say detectives have looked extensively into information that one of the victims had a stalker and have not been able to verify it. The Moscow Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that investigators have pursued hundreds of pieces of information about Kaylee Goncalves having a stalker but haven't been able to identify one. Authorities have said they have no suspect or weapon more than a week after the Nov. 13 killings shook the Idaho Panhandle town of 25,000 residents.

TV meteorologist, pilot die in news helicopter crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died following the crash of the station’s helicopter next to an interstate highway in the Charlotte area. WBTV broadcasters who had been reporting on the crash identified their colleagues on air Tuesday about three hours following the deadly incident. The men were identified as meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag. The crash occurred along Interstate 77. Johnny Jennings, chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, said no vehicles were involved in the incident. The chief said preliminary witness accounts indicate that the pilot made some “diversionary” maneuvers and “probably saved some lives."

Army vet, Navy officer stopped gunman at Colorado gay club

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A current U.S. Navy servicemember and an army veteran are being applauded for helping subdue the gunman at a gay club in Colorado Springs. Rich Fierro, the army veteran, credits his military training and instincts in helping him disarm the attacker. He told reporters Monday how he grabbed the gunman's body armor and began punching him. Authorities say Fierro and another man, Thomas James, stopped the shooter after he began spraying bullets inside Club Q on Saturday night. The rampage killed five people and wounded 17. Fierro's daughter's boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those fatally shot.