AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:35 p.m. EST

Cornell frat parties on hold; druggings, assault reported

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Fraternity parties are temporarily suspended at Cornell University after reports that a student was sexually assaulted over the weekend and four others were reportedly drugged in recent weeks. Leaders of the Ivy League university in upstate New York said this week that all of the incidents occurred at residences affiliated with registered fraternities. Investigations are ongoing. A Cornell University Police alert Friday warned of at least four incidents since Sept. 24 in which students reported they had become incapacitated while attending parties off campus, despite having consumed little or no alcohol. On Sunday, university police said a student reported being sexually assaulted at an event early that morning.

Epstein victim drops claim against attorney Alan Dershowitz

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who recently settled a lawsuit against Prince Andrew resulting from claims she was sexually trafficked to the British royal and others by financier Jeffrey Epstein has dropped a similar claim against attorney Alan Dershowitz, saying she may have erred. Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against the prominent lawyer was withdrawn on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. In a statement, Dershowitz said he was gratified that the claims were dismissed and Giuffre has admitted she may have made a mistake. He noted that no payments were exchanged in the settlement. In a statement, Giuffre noted that Dershowitz had consistently denied the allegations.

1 dead, 2 missing amid heavy rain in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow on Tuesday, raising fears of flash flooding and concerns that the weather could keep people from Election Day voting. The current in a canal in Ontario, a city in Southern California, swept six people away, killing one, the Ontario Fire Department said. Firefighters were able to pull three others from the water, and they have been hospitalized. Crews continued searching for those missing amid the downpour, the department said. The storm arrived Monday and is forecast to last into midweek. But it was already causing trouble in some areas Tuesday.

Greek museum displays 1st batch of artworks recouped from US

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — For decades, an important part of Greece’s cultural heritage sparkled only for the very few in a U.S. billionaire’s private collection, until a groundbreaking deal for its gradual return to Athens. Now 15 of the prehistoric masterpieces have gone on public view for the first time in a temporary display in Athens. This display is coming ahead of their final return, together with the remaining 146 works, by the year 2048. Greek opposition politicians, and some archaeologists, have said that's too long. But Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said Tuesday that the August deal — which also involved New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art — was the best possible one Greece could get.

18-carat pink diamond reaps $28.8 million at Geneva auction

GENEVA (AP) — A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond billed as a rarity sold at a Geneva auction for 28.4 million Swiss francs ($28.8 million) including fees and taxes, on the lower end of the expected range. The “Fortune Pink” fancy vivid pink stone, said to be the largest of its kind and shape to go on the block, headlined Christie’s latest Geneva sale of jewelry. It had been expected to fetch between $25 million and $35 million. The auction house said an unidentified Asian buyer snapped up the diamond. Managing director Tobias Kormind of 77 Diamonds, an online diamond jeweler, said the sale price was disappointing and blamed financial headwinds for making even wealthy buyers more cautious.

US identifies American slain in Baghdad, questions remain

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad has identified an American citizen who was fatally shot in the Iraqi capital as Stephen Edward Troell. The identification came Tuesday, a day after the 45-year-old was killed in central Baghdad, a rare killing of a foreigner not seen in Iraq for years. Troell was a Tennessee native living in Baghdad with his family and working in a language center and a non-governmental organization. The circumstances surrounding Troell’s death and his activities in Iraq are shrouded in mystery. It's not immediately clear why Troell was killed. Iraq's prime minister has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities have announced the extraordinary discovery of more than 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring. They say the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery occurred in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena. The Culture Ministry says it's one of the most significant ever in the Mediterranean and certainly the most important since the 1972 underwater discovery of the famed Riace bronze warriors. The Culture Ministry announced the construction of a new museum to house the antiquities in the area.

Arson suspect arrested in Mississippi capital city fires

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with seven fires in Mississippi’s capital city. At least two of the buildings set ablaze early Tuesday are churches. Another fire broke out on Jackson State University’s baseball field. No injuries were reported. After a search that lasted several hours, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that they had arrested Devin McLaurin in connection with the arsons. They did not provide any information about McLaurin’s motivation. A spokesperson for the Jackson Police Department said he is being charged with felony malicious mischief. He is being questioned by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and may face additional charges.

This year's World Series is 2nd-least watched on TV

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies finished as the second least-watched World Series on television. The six games averaged 11,784,000 on Fox, down 1.3% from the 11,940,000 for the Atlanta Braves’ six-game win over the Astros last year and ahead of only the 9,946,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020. Houston’s 3-1 win in Game 6 on Saturday night was seen by 12,549,000 viewers on Fox, down 11% from 14,140,000 Atlanta’s 7-0 victory over the Astros in last year’s finale, played on a Tuesday night.